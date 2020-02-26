OGDEN, Utah (CBSLA) – An Orange County man who is charged with identity theft escaped a Utah jail Tuesday night by posing as a fellow inmate and could be headed back to Southern California, authorities said.
Kaleb Wiewandt, 40, escaped the Weber County Jail in Ogden, Utah, by using the ID card of the other inmate, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Wiewandt was being held on behalf of US Marshals on charges of bank fraud and identity theft.
Wiewandt showed jail staff the ID card for inmate Matthew Belnap and recited to them from memory Belnap’s full name, date of birth and social security number, the sheriff’s office said. He also shaved his head to look like Belnap.
It’s still unclear if Belnap was complicit in the escape.
Investigators believe that Wiewandt is most likely headed to the Orange County area.
The sheriff’s office released security video of Wiewandt as he exited the jail. He is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt with a black shirt over it. He was also holding a gray hoodie.
The US Marshals are assisting in the search.