Milan’s Pizzeria
Stop by 9061 Van Nuys Blvd. in Panorama City and you’ll find Milan’s Pizzeria, a new pasta shop, offering pizza, chicken wings and more. On the menu, look for barbecue chicken pizza, chicken pesto pizza and spaghetti and meatballs.
“We use high-quality ingredients [and] make our dough every day. Our jumbo wings are marinated with our original family recipe and never frozen,” as stated on the business’ Facebook page.
The Porthole Deli And Pizza
Stop by 2223 S. Pacific Ave. and you’ll find The Porthole Deli And Pizza, a new spot to score salads, pizza and sandwiches. The restaurant serves items like hot pastrami sandwich, turkey and avocado sandwich and cheese pizza.
Tacos 1986
Tacos 1986 is a Mexican spot, that recently opened its doors at 10874 Kinross Ave. in Westwood. The menu features mushroom tacos, chicken quesadilla and asada mulita. See what else is on the menu.
Tilda
Tilda is a wine bar that recently opened its doors at 1507 Echo Park Ave. in Echo Park. The wine bar serves smoked trout dip, tinned fish board and flaked tuna sandwich.
Baja Catch & Grill
Baja Catch & Grill is a Mexican spot, offering seafood and more that opened recently at 12219 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Playa Vista. Yelpers are fans of Baja Catch & Grill, giving it five stars out of 17 reviews, so far. Expect grilled fish tacos, chicken burrito and shrimp ceviche tostada. Check out the full menu.