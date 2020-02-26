Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Koreatown-based company is giving pet lovers a second chance with Fido.
For pet owners who just aren’t ready to let go, ViaGen can provide an invaluable service by cloning a beloved dog, cat, or even horse. The cloned pet will share the same genetic identity and attributes as its donor.
“They have the same personality, they play the same, they favor the same toys,” said Alicia Tschirhart, who decided to clone her cherished pup.
Her husband David described ViaGen’s service as the same technology that cloned Dolly the Sheep in 2003.
ViaGen’s website lists the cost at $50,000, but the Tschirharts say it was worth every penny.