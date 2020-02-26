Comments
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A suspect was killed Wednesday after a traffic collision investigation in Garden Grove erupted into an officer-involved shooting.
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A suspect was killed Wednesday after a traffic collision investigation in Garden Grove erupted into an officer-involved shooting.
Officers responded to a traffic crash at about 1:30 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard and Trask Avenue, underneath the 22 Freeway, in Garden Grove.
Garden Grove police say one of the people involved in the crash began arguing with the officer, and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred. One of the suspects and an officer were taken to a hospital, where the suspect died.
The officer suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to police.
The intersection of Harbor and Trask remained shut down, and the 22 Freeways off-ramps to Harbor Boulevard have also been closed.