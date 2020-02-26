Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman had to be rescued by firefighters after somehow getting trapped underneath a Metro light-rail train at a station in downtown Los Angeles.
The woman got trapped under a Gold Line train sometime before 1:17 p.m. at a Union Station platform in the 800 block of North Alameda Street, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and pulled the woman to safety. She was conscious as she was rushed by ambulance to a nearby trauma center, the fire department reports. Her condition was not confirmed.
A second person was treated at the scene after feeling faint.
It’s unclear how the woman got trapped under the train.
Gold Line service was experiencing 15 minute delays.