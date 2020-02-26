LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Prosecutors in Florida have dropped assault and weapons charges which were brought against Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams last year over an altercation with her ex-girlfriend.
One count each of burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault with a firearm were dismissed, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Palm Beach County court.
It appears that the charges were dropped after the 29-year-old Williams completed a diversion program.
Williams was arrested April 29, 2019, on allegations she assaulted her ex-girlfriend. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies reported that after they separated the two, Williams grabbed a gun, pointed it at one of them, then sped away in her car.
In July, the WNBA suspended Williams for 10 games after conducting its own investigation into the incident. It also ordered her to undergo counseling.
Williams has spent the past three seasons with the Sparks. In May, a few weeks after the alleged assault, the team re-signed her to a new contract.