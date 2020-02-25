LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local students are weighing in on Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate in South Carolina.
Around 75 students gathered to watch the debate at an informal watch party at USC’s Wallis Annenberg Hall.
All of the students told CBS2/KCAL9 they had already made up their minds on their candidate of choice — and this debate served to solidified their decisions.
Most told us it’s important to get behind the candidate that’s most electable.
“I think I’m leaning towards Sanders. I feel like he actually cares about the American people a lot and I don’t necessarily agree with all of his policies but I think he might be the right person to lead America,” one student said.
“It was interesting seeing Steyer back as well because climate is my number one priority and although I think Warren and Bernie do a much better job on climate, I like to hear what he says as well,” another added.
“The people who are there who deserve to be there the least are Bloomberg and Steyer,” another continued. “I’ve believed that for this whole time and I don’t know why they’re still on stage. But I really do support Liz Warren and she is taking down the people who are bringing flawed ideas to the stage.”
Annenberg will host a formal watch party on Super Tuesday that will include a panel of experts scheduled to speak.