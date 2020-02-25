Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Students and staff at a Granada Hills school were forced to shelter in place Tuesday morning due to a police standoff with a possible suspect who was barricaded in a nearby residence.
Sometime before 6:30 a.m., Los Angeles police responded to a domestic violence call and began a search for a suspect, which then turned into a standoff.
Patrick Henry Middle School, located at 17340 San Jose St., was put under a shelter in place order beginning at around 7 a.m., the L.A. School Police Department reported on Twitter. Students and staff arriving at the school were told to come in through the front entrance on St. Jose Avenue.
The school was operating normally with “limited outdoor activity,” LASPD reported.
Devonshire Street was shut down between Louise and Encino avenues on the south side of the school. Andasol Avenue, on the west side of the school, was also closed.