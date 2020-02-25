



— Baseball agent Scott Boras will honor Kobe Bryant’s wish to create a baseball internship for the surviving daughter of John Altobelli who was killed alongside the basketball legend, Boras told the Los Angeles Times

During a public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center, Lakers general manager and close friend to Kobe, Rob Pelinka shared a story about the last interaction the two had.

Pelinka described being in church on the morning of Jan. 26 when he received a text message from Bryant.

The former Laker was asking if Pelinka could put him in contact with “a certain baseball agent based in Southern California,” to set up an internship Altobelli’s 16-year-old daughter Alexis.

Moments later, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying 41-year-old Kobe, Gianna, John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their younger daughter, 14-year-old Alyssa, and four others crashed in Calabasas amid foggy conditions.

The helicopter was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant was set to coach Gianna and Alyssa in a tournament game.

“Kobe’s last human act was heroic,” Pelinka said at the Monday service. “He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl’s future.”

According to The Times, Pelinka contacted Boras days following the crash and became aware that before the tragic crash, Boras had invited John Altobelli and Alexis to tour the Boras Corp. office and had set a plan to figure out how Alexis could gain experience working there.

Boras is said to be working on creating a position for Alexis that will rotate through the company’s various departments, The Times reported.