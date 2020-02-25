LOS ANGELES (HOODLINE) — A new spot to score salads, pizza and sandwiches has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Porthole Deli and Pizza, the new arrival is located at 2223 S. Pacific Ave.
The Porthole Deli and Pizza provides hot and cold sandwiches, salads and pizza.
The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Kara P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 16, wrote, “Awesome local deli that’s family owned with mouthwatering, delicious sandwiches, salads and pizza.”
Yelper Ricky H. added, “The Porthole is a family-owned business. They bake all [their] bread fresh daily with no preservatives… The theme is awesome — [it] feels like [you’re inside] a ship.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Porthole Deli and Pizza is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday.
