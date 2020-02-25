Comments
UPLAND (CBSLA) — A suspect in a police pursuit died Tuesday after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole igniting a fire.
Around 1:50 p.m., Upland Police Officers pursued a white BMW that fled at a high rate of speed towards San Antonio Heights, officers said.
The driver then veered from the street near San Antonia Avenue and 24th Street, crashing into a light pole. The collision caused the vehicle to roll over and a fire erupted.
Officers removed the unconscious driver, described as an adult male, and attempted life-saving efforts. The driver sustained major trauma from the crash and died at the scene.
California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision.