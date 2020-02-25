LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As voting gets underway in Los Angeles County, about two dozen voting centers have yet to open due to equipment problems.
CBSLA investigative reporter David Goldstein visited the Hollywood voting center, where he saw dozens of the county’s new e-voting machines sitting idle, not working, even though the center was supposed to be up and running for early voting starting last Saturday ahead of next week’s primary.
In one corner, a technician – reading what looked like a manual – was trying to figure out how to get the system online.
“They’re not working because the router…we’re waiting for the router, AT&T to come,” said one volunteer.
The machines have been ten years in the making and cost taxpayers $300 million to develop. But as we reported a few weeks ago, not everyone thinks they’ll work properly.
The registrar’s office said approximately 30 of 229 locations didn’t open on time because of issues with equipment. Sources say voters were turned away and told to go to other locations until the centers were up and running.
“We’re this close…we’re like this close,” one volunteer said.