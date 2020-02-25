LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Creamy peanut butter or animated looping images?
The peanut butter brand Jif is wading into the long-running online controversy by releasing a jar with its name spelled with “G” instead of J.
While both sides of the debate have frequently – and unsuccessfully – attempted to convince the other side, the creator of the .gif file has said it should be pronounced with a soft G, like the peanut butter brand.
Others have argued that since its spelling constitutes three-fourths of the word “gift”, the word should be pronounced with a hard G.
The “GIF” version has a label that reads “HARD g pronunciation”, while the “JIF” jar says “SOFT g pronunciation”.
Short for “graphics interchange format”, the name for the now-ubiquitous graphics file format has stoked endless debate online, which is unlikely to end despite the Jif campaign.