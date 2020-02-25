CUDAHY (CBSLA) – A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near a school in Cudahy.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of Clara Street, near Atlantic Avenue. Reports of shots fired were reported to deputies, who found an adult male dead on the scene.
Elizabeth Learning Center, a pre-K through 12th grade public school in the area, was on lockdown shortly after the shooting. After 4 p.m., the school staff implemented a “modified student dismissal” protocol on the south side of the campus along Elizabeth Street. L.A. school police officers were on hand to assist.
The scene is still under active investigation. No suspect or motive has been identified, but police said the gunman was a passenger in a light colored sedan.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.