ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — At least one car caught fire inside the Disneyland parking garage in Anaheim Tuesday night.

The Anaheim Fire Department responded to the parking structure and quickly extinguished flames.

Views from SKY9 showed a fire truck leaving the scene indicating the fire was controlled.

The parking structure appeared to remain open and cars could be seen exiting.

No injuries were immediately reported.

