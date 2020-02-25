NEWHALL (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 40-year-old Valencia man accused of attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
Christyn Cato was arrested Saturday following an investigation by Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies and detectives.
The investigation followed a report of an adult male suspect driving a blue pickup truck who allegedly pulled up next to two 13-year-old-female victims who were walking home from school in the area of Market Street and Railroad Avenue, Newhall on February 19.
According to a department spokesperson, the victims told authorities the suspect asked them if they were okay, and if they needed a ride. The victims said the suspect also placed his vehicle in the crosswalk, blocking their path, though they declined any ride offer, the spokesperson said.
Investigators learned the same suspect had contacted one of the 13-year-old victims earlier in February by pulling up next to her, initiating small talk and offering her a ride.
LASD SCV detectives say reports indicate the same suspect may have approached other teenagers and offered them rides, or tried enticing them into his vehicle. Anyone with information about the suspect or similar crimes is urged to call the station at (661) 255-1121.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website.