Comments
ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Police Monday searched for a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a 58-year-old woman dead and her husband badly injured.
ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Police Monday searched for a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a 58-year-old woman dead and her husband badly injured.
Morena Dell Carmen Alvarado-Lopez and her 71-year-old husband were crossing Sunset Boulevard east of White Knoll Drive around 12:50 a.m. when they were struck by a car, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
The couple was said to have been dragged by the vehicle approximately 50 feet, according to police.
The driver fled the scene in the dark-colored vehicle.
Alvarado-Lopez and her husband were taken to a local hospital with severe injuries where she later died.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and the driver is asked to contact Det. Juan Campos at (213)833-3713.