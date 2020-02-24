LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the company which operated the helicopter which crashed in Calabasas last month, killing Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
The lawsuit was announced on the same day as a public memorial honoring Kobe and Gianna being held at Staples Center, according the Los Angeles Times.
The complaint filed in L.A. County Superior Court claims that the pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan was negligent and failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft,” the Times reports.
On the morning of Jan. 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in the Calabasas hills amid heavy fog.
The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.
In its preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that there was no evidence the chopper’s engines had failed prior to going down.