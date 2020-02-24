APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A mother and her ex-boyfriend are accused of child cruelty after Good Samaritans found them passed out in a car with her eight-month-old daughter, according to authorities.

Firefighters in Apple Valley arrived on scene to rescue Tabitha Treas, Kyler Johnson and the child after both adults were found unconscious inside a silver Pontiac with the baby girl in her carseat.

Keven Ennis, a cashier at a nearby Circle K, told CBS2/KCAL9 he saw the male “passed out in the car” and thought the couple was just sleeping.

“I saw the [paramedics] try to revive the gentleman, give him a couple shakes to try to wake him up,” Ennis said.

Others apparently worried the pair had overdosed and called for help.

“Someone gave them the call before I did,” Ennis said.

Firefighters were at the station right next door. They wrapped the baby girl in a blanket and took her to a hospital for a check-up.

Treas, 23, and Johnson, 23, were both arrested and charged with felony child cruelty possible to cause injury or death.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tells CBS2/KCAL9 both parties were under the influence, the car wreaked of marijuana and they found a meth pipe in Treas’ purse.

Treas’ father, Mark Treas, says he wants his daughter to be held accountable for her actions but insists her actions are out of character.

“My daughter was not raised that way. And my daughter has a beautiful heart,” he said, adding that she recent got mixed up with the wrong people.

He said she admitted to him while in jail she was passed out in the car because she was coming down from meth.

“I am hoping that this is a wake up call for her and that she will never put my granddaughter through this again,” Mark Treas said.

The baby was in the custody of Child Protective Services at the time of this report.

Treas said his family plans to attend a hearing on Wednesday to see if they can care for their granddaughter while her mother faces the charge.