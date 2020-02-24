ACTON (CBSLA) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.
According to the CDCR, minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon, 19, did not check with staff in the dining hall during an inmate count at around 7:00 a.m. Officials immediately searched the camp buildings and grounds but did not locate Ledon.
He was last seen at 5:05 a.m. during a count, CDCR officials said.
Ledon was committed to CDCR on May 30, 2019, from San Diego County to serve a four-year sentence for second-degree robbery and was scheduled to be released in July 2021.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies were notified and are assisting in the search.
Anyone who sees Ledon is asked to contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone with information on the location of Ledon should contact Acton Conservation Camp Commander at (661) 268-0113.