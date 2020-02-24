



– A federal judge Monday blocked for another week an effort by the United States government to move as many as 50 coronavirus patients to the former Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted an emergency temporary restraining order Friday, when city officials filed court papers saying they were not notified in advance of the plans and wanted assurances that an adequate study had been done determine if the site is safe to house the patients.

Staton extended the order Monday for another seven days, and asked attorneys for both sides to meet and try to reach an agreement.

The move comes after U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Sunday night that Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu may receive American travelers coming through LAX who would be quarantined to be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus.

The quarantine would be based on a person’s travel history, according to the statement. Any travelers housed at the base would be monitored for signs of infection and transferred to an appropriate medical facility if symptoms developed.

“At this time, HHS is preparing this site should it be needed in the rapidly evolving public health response,” the statement said. “Any actions that HHS takes, working with federal, state, tribal and local partners to address this public health emergency, are being done in a way that protects both those quarantined and other citizens as well.”

The coronavirus is not currently spreading in U.S. communities, according to the statement. Both the CDC and HHS have said that person-to-person spread of coronavirus in the U.S. has only been seen among close contacts of returned travelers from Wuhan.

“The immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time,” the department said in the statement.