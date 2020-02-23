Comments
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — San Diego firefighters came to the rescue of one unlucky dog last week.
According to the San Diego Police Department, a very good boy was trying to get a better look at Balboa Park’s Lily Pond last Wednesday when he got his head stuck in the railing.
Fortunately, firefighters from the San Diego Fire Department were able to free the animal, to the delight of a cheering crowd.
Balboa Park attracts visitors of all kinds, including our furry friend who was checking out the Lily Pond and got his head stuck. Fortunately, our partners from @SDFD were able to help get him freed — to a cheering crowd. ￼ pic.twitter.com/9syNYbHJgt
— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 19, 2020