SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — San Diego firefighters came to the rescue of one unlucky dog last week.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a very good boy was trying to get a better look at Balboa Park’s Lily Pond last Wednesday when he got his head stuck in the railing.

Fortunately, firefighters from the San Diego Fire Department were able to free the animal, to the delight of a cheering crowd.

