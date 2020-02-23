LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The driver of a vehicle and at least one passenger were taken into custody following a wild pursuit that lasted more than an hour Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit began near Rio Hondo College by Workman Mill Road in the Pico Rivera after an assault with a deadly weapon. It was later confirmed that a knife was involved in the assault.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries related to the assault.

A responding deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department then saw a vehicle matching the description from the assault call, and at some point a suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the deputy.

The driver of the black GMC Yukon led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that crisscrossed the Los Angles area, ultimately ending near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Telegraph Road in the Commerce area with the driver and front passenger jumping out of the vehicle — but not before three other passengers were dropped at two different points near Pico Rivera.

It was not immediately clear if those passengers were in custody.

At one point, an officer with California Highway Patrol attempted a PIT maneuver, but failed to disable the vehicle.

After a brief foot chase, officers were able to take the driver and one passenger into custody in the Commerce area.