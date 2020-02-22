LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is celebrating a historic first.
Dominic Choi has become the first Korean American promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief, the LAPD announced Saturday.
“Dom is breaking barriers for the Korean American community and inspiring others to be a first,” the department wrote on Twitter.
Chief Michael Moore said he’s proud to have Choi as part of the team, saying Choi has “served at the forefront of major operational and city-wide initiatives.”
Councilmember John Lee also weighed in, thanking Choi for his service to the city.
So proud to recognize Dominic Choi for being the first Korean American to achieve the rank of Deputy Chief within the #LAPD. You’re #breakingbarriers, brother. Thank you for your #service to our City. pic.twitter.com/LTicORWlgT
— Councilmember John Lee (@CD12LA) February 21, 2020
Choi is a Los Angeles native, according to his biography on the LAPD website. He graduated from Canyon High School and went on to the University of Southern California. Choi began his career with the LAPD in 1995. He has worked on patrol assignments, as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and more before being promoted to Deputy Chief. He is currently assigned to Operations-Central Bureau.