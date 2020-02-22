Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clint likes Mike — at least that’s what he told the Wall Street Journal.
“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” the 89-year-old film icon and longtime Republican said in an interview with the newspaper.
He went on to say that President Donald Trump should act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names.”
“I would personally not like for him [Trump] to not bring himself to that level,” Eastwood said.