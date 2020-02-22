WHITTIER (CBSLA) – The clerk of a Whittier 7-Eleven was fatally shot Saturday morning during what police believe was an attempted robbery.
Police were called to the scene of the shooting around 5:43 a.m., where they found the clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said preliminary information indicates that the suspect entered the store, located at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.
It is unknown why the suspect fired the handgun, killing the clerk.
Two customers were inside the store at the time of the shooting. Both were uninjured, police said.
In a social media post, the Whittier Police Department described the suspect as a black male adult, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Homicide occurred at the 7-11 store 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road. Suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun killing the clerk. Suspect is described as a male black adult, 5-06/5-07. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Whittier PD 562-567-9281. pic.twitter.com/6wt2b5Qar8
— Whittier Police Dept (@whittierpd) February 22, 2020
Detectives are investigating the incident.