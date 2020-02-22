CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:whitter 7-eleven clerk killed, whitter shooting, whittier 7-eleven


WHITTIER (CBSLA) – The clerk of a Whittier 7-Eleven was fatally shot Saturday morning during what police believe was an attempted robbery.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting around 5:43 a.m., where they found the clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the suspect entered the store, located at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

It is unknown why the suspect fired the handgun, killing the clerk.

Two customers were inside the store at the time of the shooting. Both were uninjured, police said.

In a social media post, the Whittier Police Department described the suspect as a black male adult, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

 

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply