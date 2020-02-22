Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a vehicle in South Los Angeles.
Officials responded to the incident around 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 66th Street and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
There was no information released about how the man died, but police say he was found in an older model blue Chevrolet El Camino.
An investigation is under way.
