NORTH SAN DIEGO COUNTY (CBSLA) — Three were people killed and twenty one injured Saturday after a charter bus rolled over on the southbound 15 freeway south of the 76 freeway. Eighteen of the victims were transported to the hospital. The incident is causing significant traffic delays and North County Fire is advising people to take alternate routes.
It was raining at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.
#FreewayIC (Final): We had 21 total patients. 18 have been transported. We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene. We would like to thank our automatic partners for your assistance on this call. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire, and MCP FD.
— North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020