SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A man was in critical condition Friday evening after being shot outside of a Planet Fitness in Santa Fe Springs.
The Whittier Police Department responded to the 11100 block of Washington Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard after receiving a call of a person injured inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
Upon their arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The Santa Fe Springs Fire Department took the man to a local trauma center. He was said to be in very serious condition.
Views from SKY2 showed a vehicle with shattered windows inside of the parking lot.
A suspect’s vehicle, described only as a white sedan, was seen fleeing the scene.
Detectives were on scene investigating outside of the gym.