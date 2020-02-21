LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A low-pressure system is expected to roll through the Southland late Friday night bringing light rain, mountain snow, and a chance of thunderstorms Saturday.
Rainfall is forecast to begin around midnight Friday and will be over L.A. County by late morning Saturday before making the trek east.
A cold front will bring wet weather lingering through Saturday with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
The best chance for showers is projected to begin early Saturday morning with rain amounts staying pretty light with a quarter-inch or less on the coast and valleys, a quarter to half an inch in the foothills and mountains, and a tenth of an inch or less in the desert regions.
Snow levels will begin around 7,000 feet and drop to 5500 feet with a Winter Weather Advisory taking effect at midnight Friday for the San Bernardino County mountains above 6000 feet.
The storm is expected to exit out of the region by Saturday evening, with dry weather returning Sunday.