CASTAIC (CBSLA) —Residents in Castaic and in the Santa Clarita Valley got an extra jolt from an earthquake to help them wake up Friday.
The magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck at 5:42 a.m. about a mile north-northwest of Castaic and at a depth of 10 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
If you live in the northern San Fernando Valley area, no, that wasn’t your intuition jolting you awake before your alarm…that was in fact a small #earthquake (preliminary 3.5).
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 21, 2020
The temblor was felt most in Valencia and the surrounding Santa Clarita Valley area, but “Did You Feel It?” reports to the USGS came in from as far as Inglewood. There were no reports of damage or injuries.