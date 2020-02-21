



— In a chaotic series of events, Long Beach police Thursday night killed an armed 22-year-old man they say shot two people and then later exchanged gunfire with officers.

It’s still unclear, however, if the suspect died from gunshot wounds, or, when he was struck by a police patrol SUV.

A little after 9 p.m., the suspect, carrying a shotgun, opened fire in front of a Popeyes restaurant in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue, injuring a man and a woman, Long Beach police report.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, the man in critical condition. The woman was struck in the leg and is expected to survive, police said.

Meanwhile, the first officer who got to the scene was confronted by the armed suspect in the middle of the street, police said. That officer then opened fire on the suspect.

At some point, the suspect entered and then exited a neighboring liquor store. When a second officer arrived in a squad SUV, the suspect fired twice at his vehicle, police said. The officer then intentionally slammed into the suspect to stop the gunfire.

“There was an officer-involved shooting, so we don’t know if he’s deceased from the gunfire, or possibly, when he was struck by the officer he was shooting at,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said in a news briefing early Friday morning.

The suspect died at the scene. His name was not released. Investigators do not yet have a motive for the double-shooting. His shotgun was recovered at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Atlantic Avenue between 52nd and 55th streets remained shut down Friday morning.

Police said there were several witnesses. Anyone with information or cell phone video of the incident is asked to call detectives at 562-570-7244.