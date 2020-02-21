RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Planned Parenthood is under fire Friday after sending out Valentine’s Day greetings that included a condom with a message one Riverside County lawmaker called “crude.”
State Sen. Mike Morrell of Rancho Cucamonga said a condom in a wrapper that said “Don’t f— with us. Don’t f— without us” was included in the Valentine bag from Planned Parenthood.
“Aside from its vulgarity, it is a veiled threat and a strong-arm tactic – something I don’t appreciate, particularly when it also appears to be directed at our staff,” Morrell said in a statement.
Valentine’s Day coincides with National Condom Day. A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman said the packages were sent that day as an opportunity to highlight the importance of safe sex.
Based on the regular training for harassment, discrimination and retaliation he and his staff receives, Morrell said he believed the incident violates the standards of conduct.
“Democratic leadership should condemn Planned Parenthood’s distribution of these items and use the opportunity to remind all those in the capitol community of its expectations for appropriate workplace behavior and decorum,” Morrell said.