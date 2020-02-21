



– Costa Mesa is trying to block as many as 70 confirmed coronavirus patients from being transferred to the city.

Federal court papers filed Friday state that the federal government plans to transfer the patients from Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento to the former Fairview Development Center on Sunday. Last night officials began hearing of the plan by the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to move between 30 and 76 patients to the state-owned land.

Some of the patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from which more than 300 U.S. citizens were removed Monday.

City leaders say that they filed an injunction to stop the transfer in an effort to protect Costa Mesa residents.

“We have a lot of activity in the area.” said Mayor Katrina Foley. “So, it’s not the kind of area that’s isolated and that would be appropriate for quarantining people who have an infectious disease,” said Mayor Katrina Foley.

The largest concern is the lack of information, despite the fact that the patients are expected to arrive in a matter of days, said Costa Mesa fire chief Dan Stefano.

“There has not been an information flow, and in a situation like that, for us, it creates the greatest concern,” he said.

While it is known that the patients are California residents and some may be coming from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, city manager Loriann Farrell Harrison said the city needs to know more before feeling comfortable with the transfer.

“The reason that we have followed through with an injunction is because we don’t have a lot of information. We would like to know more about who the individuals are,” she said.

According to the injunction, the city of Costa Mesa seeks to stop the transfer until “an adequate site survey has been conducted, the designated site has been determined suitable for this purpose, all necessary safeguards and precautions have been put in place, and the public and local government have been informed of all efforts to mitigate risk of transmission of the disease.”

