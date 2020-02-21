



– A popular comedian has raised more than $300,000 and counting through a crowdfunding effort to send an Australian boy who was bullied for dwarfism on a trip to Disneyland.

Los Angeles-based comedian Brad Williams set up the GoFundMe page after learning about a Facebook video posted by the mother of 9-year-old Quaden Bayles of Brisbane.

Bayles has achondroplasia, a genetic disorder which causes dwarfism, according to Australian news outlets.

The heartbreaking video shows Bayles crying in a car for six-minutes on his way home from school after being bullied.

“Give me a knife, I want to kill myself,” Quaden can be heard saying.

The video has more than 22 million views and 356,000 shares.

“I want people to know how much this is hurting us as a family, I want people to educate their children,” Quaden’s mother, Yarraka Bayles, says in the clip.

Williams, who himself has dwarfism, set up the GoFundMe campaign on Thursday. It had already raised more than $308,000 as of Friday morning.

“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy,” Williams wrote. “I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel, and bring them to Disneyland.”

Williams said the excess money will go to anti-bullying charities.

“This isn’t just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough,” Williams writes. “Let’s show Quaden and others, that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it.”