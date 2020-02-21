LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sen. Bernie Sanders returned to SoCal Friday to hold “Get Out the Early Vote” and “No Party Preference” rallies in Santa Ana and Bakersfield ahead of the March 3 California primary election.
Sanders held a “No Party Preference Press Event” at Valley High School in Santa Ana Friday morning in efforts to engage the nearly 5.5 million “No Party Preference” voters who live in the Golden State.
Bernie Sanders is currently on stage at his rally at Valley High School in Santa Ana. So far, Sanders has talked jobs, global warming, education and healthcare @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/LBGHskCNxb
— Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) February 21, 2020
“Our campaign is doing everything we can to educate voters about the easiest ways to cast their ballots for president,” said Bernie 2020 California State Director Rafael Navar.
“No Party Preference and independent voters deserve every opportunity to participate in the democratic process, and that’s why we have been on the ground since day one educating Californians about the ins and outs of voting. We have an unprecedented opportunity to expand the Democratic electorate this cycle, and we aren’t going to waste it.”
Following the rally, Sanders and his campaign staffers moved north to the Vermont Senator’s “Get Out the Early Vote Rally” at the Spectrum Amphitheatre in Bakersfield.
Campaign staffers were on hand at both rallies to collect vote-by-mail ballots and turn them in to county registrars.