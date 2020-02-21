CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Orange County Sheriff’s Department looking for a 3-year-old girl missing from her Mission Viejo home.

Three-year-old Ava was last seen near her Mission Viejo home around 4:30 p.m. Friday. (OCSD)

She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing pastel colored pants, unknown shirt and no shows.

Police said she was last seen in the area of Golondrina and Riendas around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department found Ava safe shortly before 6 p.m.

