MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Orange County Sheriff’s Department looking for a 3-year-old girl missing from her Mission Viejo home.
She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing pastel colored pants, unknown shirt and no shows.
Police said she was last seen in the area of Golondrina and Riendas around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Deputies with the sheriff’s department found Ava safe shortly before 6 p.m.