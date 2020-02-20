



— The public’s help is needed Thursday to identify a man who not only stole lottery tickets, but wrenched out the displays containing them, at two San Dimas stores.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials say the lottery ticket thefts happened at two separate San Dimas locations, just hours apart, on Jan. 22.

The first incident happened before 10:30 a.m., when a man in a gray hoodie and black baseball cap walked into a San Dimas store in the 1400 block of West Arrow Highway, went directly to the lottery display and wrenched it out of its place and ran out with it.

A few hours later, at about 6:20 p.m., authorities say the same man – still wearing the same clothes – walked into a doughnut shop and did the same thing – grabbed the lottery ticket display, wrenched it out of the place it had been attached to a counter, and ran out with it.

The total number of lottery tickets stolen was not known, and the value of the tickets and the damage to the stores have yet to be determined.

The suspect was described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with a close-cut mustache and goatee. He wore a black Cabala’s cap with white letters, a gray hoodie with dark pants, and dark tennis shoes.

He was seen driving off in a newer model silver, 4-door Chrysler 300C with paper plates.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the crimes can call Detective Richter at (909) 450-2700.