LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A vehicle reportedly fell multiple stories from a parking structure leaving two people injured.

(credit: CBSLA)

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the vehicle fell off the Beverly Connection parking structure just east of the Beverly Center shopping area on La Cienega Boulevard around 1:20 p.m.

Views from SKY2 showed a vehicle upside down on the ground level.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

