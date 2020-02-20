Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A vehicle reportedly fell multiple stories from a parking structure leaving two people injured.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the vehicle fell off the Beverly Connection parking structure just east of the Beverly Center shopping area on La Cienega Boulevard around 1:20 p.m.
Views from SKY2 showed a vehicle upside down on the ground level.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.