



— People in the film and television industry often say, “You have to know somebody,” to get your foot in the door, but this nonprofit organization is helping people attain the Hollywood dream — and a second chance at life.

“I tried to apply to Uber, Postmates,” Drea, a participant in the program, said. “I got denied for a bunch of jobs.”

Last year, Drea and Naoe were at the lowest points in their lives. Naoe was living in a homeless shelter when the camera equipment she used for a living was stolen.

“Yeah, I hit rock bottom,” Naoe said.

Drea also struggled with homelessness. She couldn’t find a job or pay for babysitting until someone pointed her toward a nonprofit called Manifest Works.

“It was really rough and rocky at first, because I was a single mother,” Drea said.

Manifest Works is an organization of show business professionals seeking to provide life and professional skills to those less fortunate for long-term success.

“Manifest Works is an organization that works with individuals who have been impacted by homelessness, foster care, incarceration and sometimes a combination of those things,” Michele Mulroney, a board member of the organization, said.

The organization connects people with a network of professional mentors and provides training, real-world experience and support.

“To me, I think they stand for the smaller guys on the totem pole,” Drea said.

Both Drea and Naoe were handpicked for the life changing 12-week program.

“We train them to become production assistants in commercials, film and television,” Mulroney said.

Not only do they learn about every aspect of production, the participants are taught how to network and survive on a freelancer’s paycheck.

“It teaches you how to sustain yourself in those lean times,” Naoe said.

Drea and Naoe graduated last June from Manifest Works and have been landing gigs that pay around $200 dollars per day.

“It was super rewarding to see my check, and I was like, ‘Wow. This is what a production assistant makes,'” Drea said. “Yeah, this is great.”

The women now have stable living situations and can provide for their families.

“It’s also gratifying to see them progress and excel and reach their dreams,” Mulroney said. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”