LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The largest fleet of electric buses is headed for Los Angeles.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that LA’s Department of Transportation has placed the largest single order for electric buses in U.S. history, a large step toward reaching the city’s goal of having 100 percent of its buses running on electricity by the opening ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.
“If we do not get off fossil fuels, we are killing our kids and their planet,” Councilman Mike Bonin said in a statement.
The purchase will add 155 zero-emission buses to the L.A.’s fleet, which is already being house at the LADOT’s LEED Platinum-certified bus maintenance yard with solar panel canopies and EV charging infrastructure that can service up to 70 buses.
“The clean transportation revolution is not a distant dream – it’s happening on L.A.’s streets right now,” Garcetti said in a statement.
LADOT will receive the first of the buses in March, with the rest set to arrive over the next two years.