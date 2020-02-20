Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach officers fatally shot a man suspected of shooting two people in a Long Beach liquor store Thursday night.
According to police, the suspect was armed with a shotgun just after 9 p.m. when he entered the liquor store in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue and shot a man and a woman. Both victims were taken to the hospital — the man by ambulance in critical condition and the woman in a private vehicle with a leg injury.
When police arrived on the scene, the man allegedly confronted them with that weapon in the middle of the street. The man was then fatally shot by police.
Atlantic Avenue between 52nd and 55th streets was closed while the investigation was ongoing.