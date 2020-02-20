



— There is plenty of excitement surrounding the upcoming season for the Los Angeles Dodgers — mainly due to the recent additions of pitcher David Price and former American League MVP Mookie Betts.

“This is a new setting for me,” Price said. “It’s my first spring training in Arizona, and I’m excited for it, just to be part of such an iconic franchise like the Dodgers. That is something I’m definitely going to enjoy.”

Both Price and Betts were acquired earlier this month from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, minor league infielder Jeter Downs and minor league catcher Connor Wong.

“They welcomed me with open arms, the staff, everybody,” Betts said. “It’s tough trying to keep up with everybody’s names, but as far as baseball, it’s pretty much the same, just the camaraderie with the team and everything has been great.”

And according to skipper Dave Roberts, fans will grow to love the newest Dodgers.

“Dodger fans are going to grow soon to love those two men,” manager Dave Roberts said. “When you see a guy in a Dodger uniform and other uniforms, sometimes it just doesn’t look right, but with those two guys, it just looks right.”

And returning to the Dodgers after rumors of a trade deal with the Angels is Joc Pederson.

“It’s unfortunate that I guess stuff gets leaked nowadays before it’s official,” he said.

Pederson said he was sitting at home when he saw rumors of the trade on Twitter, but hadn’t yet heard from the Dodgers.

“That is not necessarily the best feeling,” Pederson said. “So I reached out and got to talk to Andrew (Friedman) and he said, ‘Hey, I would have reached out, but nothing’s official, so there’s nothing really to reach out about.'”

Pederson said he loves playing in Los Angeles, but said he understood that trades happen.

“I also understand that they just got Mookie and things can happen, things can change salary-wise, and I understand that, and it’s nothing to take personal,” he said.

The boys in blue are preparing to defend their National League Championship.