



– Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Gregory Robinson was arrested this week in Texas with 157 pounds of marijuana in a car he had rented in Los Angeles and then driven across the country, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Robinson – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft — was arrested Monday during a stop at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near El Paso after agents found the marijuana in several duffel bags in the trunk-area of the car, the U.S. attorney’s office reported Wednesday.

A second man, 26-year-old Jaquan Bray, was also taken into custody. Bray was a former NFL wide receiver who played for several teams.

According to prosecutors, Robinson and Bray rented the car in L.A. on Sunday and hired an Uber driver to take them to Louisiana.

When they reached the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station near El Paso, Robinson offered to pay the Uber driver if he claimed the pot was his, the U.S. attorney’s office reports. The driver refused.

The driver told authorities that he did not know that the marijuana was in the car and would not have driven Robinson and Bray if he had.

Robinson and Bray were arrested on charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana. They face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

Robinson was selected by the then-St. Louis Rams as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Rams, including one in L.A., before being traded to the Detroit Lions.

In 2018 he signed with the Cleveland Browns, where he played for the last two seasons, starting 22 games. He is a free agent this summer. According to Spotrac, Robinson has earned $29 million over his six-year career.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and USBP are investigating the case.