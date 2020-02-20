SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — An armed bank robbery in Riverside turned into a car chase and a standoff near Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego Thursday.
An armed man robbed Provident Bank on Van Buren Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, prompting a police pursuit on the southbound 215 Freeway. The chase ended in front of the Rady’s Children’s Hospital, with the suspect refusing to get out of his car.
The suspect called 911 at one point soon after the pursuit started and threatened to kill himself, police said.
A gunshot was heard from the car at some point, and police have confirmed the suspect shot himself. Police have not released any details about his condition.
The hospital was forced to turn away new patients for hours, but has been reopened.