LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California will officially apologize Thursday for the internment of more than 100,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II.
After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, bringing the U.S. into World War II, President Roosevelt forced more than 120,000 Japanese men, women and children in the U.S. to leave their homes and move into internment camps across the West.
Two of the 10 internment camps – Tule Lake and Manzanar — were in California. The California Legislature is expected to pass HR-77, which was introduced by Torrance Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, on Thursday, when it will be read aloud.
“The apology is welcomed, but it’s long overdue. For so long, the California Legislature passed discriminatory legislation that hindered the social mobility of Japanese Americans in the early 20th Century,” said Kristen Hayashi, curator of L.A.’s Japanese American National Museum.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed Feb. 19 to be a state Day of Remembrance, marking the day President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, forcing the evacuation and internment of American citizens of Japanese descent.