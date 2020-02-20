Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — An influx in bees near a hive in Pasadena left at least five people hospitalized for multiple stings, including a firefighter, and others injured.
The Pasadena Fire Department responded to the swarm on Colorado Boulevard between South Bonnie Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue.
Crews used a fire extinguisher on the hive located in the roof corner of a four-story building.
Colorado Boulevard was closed in both directions and people were being cautioned away from the area.