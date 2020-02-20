Comments
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old colt named Unveiled was euthanized at Santa Anita Thursday, the eighth horse death of the season and 45th since December 2018.
Park officials said the horse suffered a fracture to the right humerus while galloping during morning training on the main track. It was determined that the injury was unrecoverable after diagnostics and x-rays were performed at the Equine Hospital. The horse was euthanized at the recommendation of the attending veterinarian.
The last horse death at the track happened Feb. 12, when a 3-year-old horse named Miss Romania suffered what officials said was a suspected fracture of her left humerus while training on the main track.
The race track has been marred in controversy for years with animal rights activists calling for its closure, though the park maintains that it has taken extensive steps aimed at protecting the horses.