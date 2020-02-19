LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A “no-burn” order was issued for 24-hours through most of Southern California Wednesday.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) issued the mandatory no-burn alert for the entire South Coast Air Basin including Orange County, the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.
#CheckBeforeYouBurn REMINDER: Today (Wednesday, February 19th) is a No-Burn Day: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX. Program info: https://t.co/Q46dBQObYi + email alerts signup: https://t.co/lyxsiZhidg pic.twitter.com/OBB9hIjUVv
— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) February 19, 2020
The order bans burning wood or manufactured fire logs in indoor fireplaces or outdoor fire pits until 12 a.m. Thursday. Gas burning fireplaces are permitted.
The ban was placed in order to cut down on air pollution as smoke from wood-burning can lead to health problems.