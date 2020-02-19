Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Uber has reportedly shut down its downtown Los Angeles office, laid off about 80 employees who worked there, and shipped their jobs to the Philippines.
Employees were told Thursday their jobs would go to a customer support office in Manila, Philippines, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Since Uber went public last year, drivers in Los Angeles and parts of Orange County say their wages have been cut and prices for passengers have gone up after California’s new gig worker law went into effect this year.
The newspaper says more than 1,000 workers have been laid off by Uber since May 2019, but workers at the company’s office in Santa Monica were not affected by the most recent round of layoffs.
Uber has not released a statement about the layoffs.